Ryanair Holdings Plc in Travel and Tourism (World) - New Market Research Report

New Transportation market report from Euromonitor International: "Ryanair Holdings Plc in Travel and Tourism (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- In a time of economic crisis in Europe Ryanair remains one of the companies reporting strong profitability. The budget carrier is one of the biggest in the region. In 2013, the airline revealed that it plans to establish a long-haul budget airline that will operate from a number of European markets to 10 cities in the US. Rising fuel prices, which have led to higher air fares and additional fuel surcharges, may prove barriers to growth for Ryanair.
Euromonitor International's Ryanair Holdings Plc in Travel and Tourism (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Travel and Tourism market. The report examines company shares by region, financial performance, its marketing strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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