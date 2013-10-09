Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Ryanair Holdings plc' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair) is a holding company which operates Ryanair Limited, a low-fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the UK, Continental Europe, and Morocco. It operates with 57 bases and flying in more than 1,600 low fare routes across 29 countries connecting 180 destinations. Ryanair's fleet consists of 303 Boeing 737-800 aircraft. As of June 2013, company transported 79.3 million passengers with a load factor of 82.0%. It also offers a host of related services including car rental services, hotels, and co-branded prepaid and credit cards. Furthermore, the company offers bus and rail tickets onboard its aircraft and through its website. Ryanair is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.



Companies Mentioned



Ryanair Holdings plc



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143622/ryanair-holdings-plc-rya-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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