Ryder Concreting: Geelong Concrete Company Offers Many Services

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- For a unique, lasting surface in a home or office, Ryder Concreting has the perfect concrete design to suit all environments.



“As concrete technology has advanced, the number of decorative concrete possibilities have also grown and changed. No longer is a customer limited to a grey slab of boring concrete, but a myriad of different colours and textures that match particular tastes are now available,” said the marketing manager at Ryder Concreting.



Ryder Concreting offers many concreting services around Geelong and it’s locality. The nature of concrete, along with the climate in Geelong makes for an ideal environment for concreting that will last for years.



“We can do standard concrete work such as walkways and driveways, or we can do coloured and stencilled concrete which has a decorative touch. Our concrete work provides a pleasant change from the norm,” the manager continued.



Besides concreting services, Ryder also offers heavy equipment hire. Ryder can provide excavators, tipper trucks, and bobcats, all of which are designed for a specific task, aiming to increase productivity on the worksite.



“Our equipment hires come with an experienced operator who will work with you to insure the work is done safely and correctly. This way there is no liability to you,” the manager continued.



Those interested in learning more about Ryder’s services or to get a quote on their concrete services, visit their website at www.rydercon.com.au/



Company Name: Ryder Concreting

Website: http://rydercon.com.au/

Contact: Adrian Dylan

Email: media@searchmarketinggroup.com.au