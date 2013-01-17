Ryder Concreting Geelong Introduces New Range of Home & Business Concrete Decorative Finishes

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Concrete has come a long way over the years, and no other company knows it better that Ryder Concreting Geelong, which is today announcing the introduction of several new ranges of fantastic decorative finishes suitable for inside or outside the home or office.



“We have had a successful year in 2012, and we are again looking forward to another productive year in 2013, and after having had a restful and celebratory Christmas, we are back and now more than ever are ready to server our loyal customers to the best of our ability,” says a spokesperson at Ryder Concreting Geelong.



“We have since brought in some new finishes, and we hope they’ll be used to decorate and beautify the home, we are honored to be the company of choice for our customers,” adds the spokesperson.



At Ryder Concreting Geelong, there is a range of concrete services, equipment hire and concrete surfaces available that customers can chose from. Ryder sees itself as a provider of products that prevent weeds from taking over the home, offer low maintenance, are durable, last for years, give value for money, and look great in their many colours and finishes.



The other services and products that the new arrivals compliment at Geelong concreting include:



- Concrete slabs Geelong and concrete floors

- Geelong pool concreting

- Crossover concreting Geelong

- Concrete footpaths

- Concrete driveways Geelong

- Concrete repairs and resurfacing Geelong

- Concrete tilt panel - new innovation, quick and easy to erect.



“We invite you to go see our Geelong concreting Gallery of images, which will give you an idea of the types of projects we have finished and some ideas for your own project,” says the company’s spokesperson.



For further information or to receive a price quote, please visit the Ryder Concreting website at www.Rydercon.com.au