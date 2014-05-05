RYM Games Announces Launch of Crowdfunding Campaign

Casablanca, Morocco -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- RYM Games, an independent game studio based in Morocco founded by former developers from Ubisoft, announced today the launch of an Indiegogo crowdsourcing campaign with the goal of funding the completion of the studio’s first PC game title: The Conjuring House.



The Game

The Conjuring House is a paranormal horror experience with an “oppressive ambiance." The game takes place in a house that is abandoned, yet not quite unoccupied. Players will encounter all kinds of evil paranormal activity, and confront the devil that haunts the house.



“Scary, creepy, and worrying are the words that define the game,” says Imad Kharijah, Co-Founder of Rym Games. “Fear and foreboding are the pillars on which The Conjuring House is based.”



The game's goal is to maintain immersion, and explore the concept of fear within the player’s engagement with the game. The Conjuring House is inspired by the big hits of the cinema to provide the most terrifying paranormal experience. Gameplay, lighting, sound effects and paranormal effects have been designed to offer complete immersion and the feeling of being constantly in danger, with all aspects presented in spectacular high-definition graphics.



"It will not help you to try to memorize the places where the danger and evil await you," Kharijah warns gamers, "because all events are generated randomly each new start giving the game an infinite dimension and will make your experience much more unique and memorable."



The Immersion Experience

More than a game, The Conjuring House is an experience to live. It's primary features include:



- A True Survival Horror Experience: the player is not a hero. To survive, the player’s only chance is to run and hide.



- Immersive Graphics and Special Effects: height-quality graphics puts players directly in the atmosphere of abandoned houses.



- Unpredictable Enemies and Events: players cannot know when or where the evil will appear, and cannot anticipate the events that will cause unbridled fear.



"A better horror experience happens through immersion," says Kharijah. "Our goal is to put the player inside the game and give them a feeling of living an experience rather than playing a game."



Creative Vision

The goal is to maintain immersion, and explore the concept of fear within the player’s engagement with the game. Designing for fear is also about leveraging the power of suggestion, which if done properly triggers a fear of the unknown, and can put the player in a state of panic. The game’s designers employ this same concept as used by Lovecraft, believing that any good creator of horror realizes the most crippling dread comes from a person’s own imagination.



Why Indiegogo?

We chose IndieGoGo because it's a very open funding platform, and we hope to raise enough money to make a high quality game. We're now at the point in development where we have finished the core gameplay, but there is still a lot of production, as well as a ton of polishing and testing left to do. We want to take our time and make the game as good as possible.



Crowdfunding will help RYM Games keep its staff on full-time and hire additional staff to speed up production of the game without lowering expectations of quality or delaying the release.



“We've decided to use IndieGoGo because we feel we can innovate by remaining independent and free from the creative boundaries of a publisher,” added Kharijah. “This is what makes developing games so special to us, it's fun, it's innovative, we get to share with you, and we feel the need to create. By contributing to our campaign you will empower that idea and make this happen.”



Crowdsourcing

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $190,000 is currently active and runs through June 2, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-conjuring-house.



About RYM Games

RYM Games is an independent game studio based in Morocco founded by former developers from Ubisoft, We’ve worked on multiple titles such Prince of Persia and Rayman. The Conjuring House is the studio’s first title, a paranormal horror experience which aims to bring back the old-school horror feeling. Our mission is to create interactive experiences in which the player goes on an unforgettable journey. More information at: http://www.rymgames.com.



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Imad Kharijah

contact@rymgames.com