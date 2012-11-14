Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:GET) Under Investor Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:GET) shares over potential securities laws violations by Ryman Hospitality Properties and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:GET) concerning whether a series of statements by Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:GET) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $769.96 million in 2010 to $952.14 million in 2011 and its Net Loss of $89.13 million in 2010 turned into a Net Income of $10.18 million in 2011.



Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:GET) grew from as low as $19.25 per share in October 2011 to as high as $40.90 per share in September 2012.



Then on November 7, 2012, after the market closed, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:GET) reported its third quarter 2012 results.



Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:GET) declined from as $38.49 per share on November 7, 2012, to $31.25 per share on November 8, 2012.



