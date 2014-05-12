Rytary/IPX066 (Parkinsonâ??S Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Rytary/IPX066 (Parkinsons Disease) - Forecast and Market analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Rytary/IPX066 (Parkinsons Disease) - Forecast and Market analysis to 2022



Summary



Parkinsons disease is a progressive condition that is characterized by bradykinesia, muscular rigidity, tremor, and postural instability. As the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinsons disease may affect individuals of any age but prevalence is increased with age and it is most common in the elderly. Dopaminergic therapies have been fairly effective in treating bradykinesia, but several unmet needs remain. Some needs will be met during the forecast period from 2012-2022, while others, such as the need for disease-modifying drugs, will remain. The publisher expects that advancements will be made in levodopa administration and that four new molecular entities will be introduced to the market by 2022, these factors along with increased patient numbers from an aging population will drive the market during the forecast period.



Rytary, also known as IPX066, is a levodopa-based product for the treatment of early and advanced Parkinsons disease. It was developed by the generics manufacturer Impax Laboratories and contains a capsule with different-sized beads that dissolve at different rates, releasing a 1:4 ratio of carbidopa: levodopa.



Scope



- Overview of Parkinsons disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on Rytary including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for Rytary for the top six countries from 2012 to 2022._x000D_

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Parkinsons disease_x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Rytary performance _x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for Rytary from 2012-2022 in the top six countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK).



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154254/rytaryipx066-parkinsons-disease-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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