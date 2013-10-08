S & a Painting Services, an Accredited Dulux Brisbane Painter

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- A local painting service provider is accredited by Dulux. S & A Painting Services prides itself to be a Dulux accredited Brisbane house painter.



Dulux, a world renowned painting brand for its quality paints, recognizes the great works from S & A Painting services. In fact, the company is part of the Dulux Accredited Brisbane Painter program in which only service painters that have proven their quality painting services for a long time are renowned.



S & A Painting Services has been fond of quality paint jobs and is part of Australia’s painters Brisbane since they begin. They value time equally as money as well. Every time an appointment is set up, S & A Painting Service ensures their client that they will arrive on time. The company ensures a systematic way of setting up an appointment in a way that both their client’s and the company’s time will not be wasted.



The number of clients of S & A Painting Services has been dramatically increasing due to the company’s good reputation in their painting jobs. With S & A, a painter is trained to be not just good at painting but also with customer service. Therefore, customers are satisfied not just with the job that S & A make but also with the way their painters interact with their clients.



As an accredited Dulux Brisbane house painter, S & A Painting services use paints manufactured by Dulux. This is an added assurance that the quality of job is indeed remarkable. Since Dulux paints are known to last longer, then so are the paintings S & A Painting Services make.



S & A Painting Services is proud to showcase all of their works at their website. All of their work of art is displayed in http://sapainting.com.au and is readily available for viewing.