S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms Announces Availability of Portable Toilets Denver for Special Events

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Whether it’s a small or a big occasion, S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms announces the availability of portable toilets for any special event. Their special event toilets are never placed on construction sites, so you can be sure you’re getting clean toilets in the best condition. They provide paper seat covers and anti-bacterial hand sanitizer at no additional charge. They also come with lights, heaters, and hand washing stations with each toilet.



The company provides delivery and pick-up outside of their normal business hours. In addition, their highly skilled professionals are helpful during the ordering process to know what you need based on the number of guests. Now it is simpler to organize any event with the presence of S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms.



Their portable restroom rental in Denver is affordable and you can also get the restroom trailers by varying names. They are referred to as comfort stations, toilet trailers, bathroom trailers, mobile toilets and many others. Now get these trailers, with diverse sizes and floor plans according to interior finishes.



S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms also provides trash services; a spokesperson from the company mentioned, “Save time by letting us handle your trash removal or recycling. We now offer 12 yard, 20 yard, 30 yard and 40 yard roll-offs for any job or site along the Front Range of Colorado. Our roll offs and dumpsters can be used for many different types of applications from commercial job sites to weekend events. We can supply dumpsters for large jobs requiring multiple containers or for a homeowner just needing one to clean out the garage over a weekend.”



About S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms-

S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms take pride in offering their customers the best service in the industry. Portable toilets have come a long way through the years. All of their toilets now come with anti-bacterial hand sanitizers (included at no additional charge). They also offer restrooms with hand washing stations, lights and flushing toilets. With over 30 years of experience, they know how to get the job done. Some of the events S & B has supplied restrooms for in Colorado include the Race for the Cure, Denver Big Air, and many others.



For more information, please visit- http://www.sbprestrooms.com

Contact Details-

Phone: 866-341-6805