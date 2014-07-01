S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms Announces Availability of Unmatched Portable Toilets in Denver

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms announces the availability of unmatched portable toilets in Denver at the most competitive prices. They are now offering site services along the entire front range of Colorado. Also, get the solar powered like-home restrooms available in several configurations. These restrooms are perfect for weddings, graduations, parties and other outdoor events.



In addition to this, the restrooms are provided with a single unit (not on a trailer) or on trailers in 2-restroom and 4-restroom combinations. Their interior heater truly makes them an ideal option for all year round. Solar power is needed to operate the lights and sink, though the heater needs electricity to operate. Some of the best features and services are Anti-Bacterial Hand Soap, Paper Towels, Trash Receptacle, 3-Roll Toilet Paper Holder, and a lot more.



Now customers can also save their time by getting trash services from S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms; a spokesperson from the company elaborates, “Save time by letting us handle your trash removal or recycling. We now offer 12 yard, 20 yard, 30 yard and 40 yard roll-offs for any job or site along the Front Range of Colorado. Our roll offs and dumpsters can be used for many different types of applications from commercial job sites to weekend events. We can supply dumpsters for large jobs requiring multiple containers, or for a homeowner just needing one to clean out the garage over a weekend! We have a dumpster for any size of job.”



About S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms

S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms take pride in offering their customers the best service in the industry. Portable toilets have come a long way through the years. All of their toilets now come with anti-bacterial hand sanitizers (included at no additional charge). They also offer restrooms with hand washing stations, lights and flushing toilets. With over 30 years of experience, they know how to get the job done. Some of the events that S & B has supplied restrooms for in Colorado include the Race for the Cure, Denver Big Air, and many others.



For more information, please visit- http://www.sbprestrooms.com

Contact Details

Phone: 866-341-6805