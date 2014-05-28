S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms, Renowned as Porta Potty in Denver Offers Royal Restrooms at Most Competitive Prices

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms, renowned as Porta potty in Denver specialists, offer royal restrooms at the most competitive prices. Their royal and exclusive trailers provide a stylish setting which includes ground level ADA access.



These trailers are perfect for elegant weddings, large public events, and many other grand affairs. With its low touch sinks and marble-like interior, guests will have the most comfortable of experiences. Some of the features and amenities include hot and cold running water, baby changing station, flushing porcelain toilets, faux marble sinks, and others.



The company also offers diverse products that can be accommodated to any job site that include anti-bacterial hand sanitizer and three rolls of toilet paper. Now ones team can work more efficiently as they are provided with a clean portable toilet to use. They have numerous choices to offer customers when compared to anywhere else in Colorado.



While discussing portable toilets in Denver, a spokesperson from S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms mentioned, “Our special event toilets are never placed on construction sites, so you can be sure you are getting clean toilets in great condition. Each toilet comes with paper seat covers and anti-bacterial hand sanitizer at no additional charge. These toilets are also available with lights, heaters, and hand washing stations inside them. Delivery and pick-up are available outside of our normal business hours. We can help you decide how many toilets or what type of bathroom trailer will be needed for your event.”



About S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms

S & B Porta-Bowl Restrooms take pride in offering their customers the best service in the industry. Portable toilets have come a long way through the years. All of their toilets now come with anti-bacterial hand sanitizer (included at no additional charge). They also offer restrooms with hand washing stations, lights and flushing toilets. With over 30 years of experience, they know how to get the job done. Also, some of the events that S & B has supplied restrooms for in Colorado include the Race for the Cure, Denver Big Air, and many others.



For more information, please visit- http://www.sbprestrooms.com



Contact Details-

Phone: 866-341-6805