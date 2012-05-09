Dr. Ghavami Explains "S-Curve Buttock Lift" Surgery

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- After the advent of the “Brazilian” buttock lift procedure years ago, came a dramatic decrease in the number of synthetic buttock implants. The results of a Brazilian butt-lift are more natural in look and feel than synthetic implants or inections, which have high complications rates. The removal and relocation of the patient’s own fat tissue creates a natural feel, which is important for the patient and the patient’s partner. Also, since it’s the patient’s own fat tissue being used, there’s essentially no chance of the body rejecting the re-introduced material, a considerable concern with synthetic implants and synthetic butt injections.



Beverly Hills board certified surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, has established techniques and concepts that have expanded this technique to give the patient maximal potential in both reshaping their buttock and entire body. This transforms the whole body silhouette and complements other body contouring procedures, such as tummy tucks. The S-Curve Buttock Lift® procedure is a method developed by Dr. Ghavami, which makes use of marking the patient in a way that guides liposuction of the entire body from the neck down to the ankles if necessary.



“The S-Curve Buttock Lift® takes into account the entire body silhouette,” states Dr Ghavami. This results in creation of sensual and aesthetic curvatures (“S-Curves”) throughout the whole body. The most dramatic changes are seen in the hips, above the hips, stomach area, back, and of course the buttocks. Treatment may extend to other areas of the body where necessary and may include a mini or full tummy tuck; but in either case, the precise fat relocation is the critical force in Dr. Ghavami’s transformative S-Curve butt lift® procedure. His dramatic buttock and body transformations have garnered attention worldwide, as Dr. Ghavami is continually invited to teach these concepts and techniques to plastic surgeons from around the world at numerous international and national plastic surgery conferences. “It is an honor to have a procedure I am so passionate about, gain the attention of colleagues of mine from around the world. Surgeons are excited to learn from what I have learned,” says Dr. Ghavami.



While transfer of fat to the Buttocks is not a new procedure, it has been refined and made safer and more predictable. This is immensely beneficial for patients, since many are always concerned about the longevity of the fat and what happens to the new buttock and body shape over time. Key principles of this technique are the extensive pre-operative analysis and patient markings, as well as knowing exactly how much fat to transfer and how much fat to leave behind. There is really only one chance to get this right, because there just may never be enough fat again to use in the future once it has been suctioned off.



After surgery and a recovery period lasting around 10 to 14 days, patients are able to carry on all normal activity and a tailored exercise program is initiated at 4 weeks to optimize the new curves and improve fat graft survival. While Dr. Ghavami notes that he can create the perfect hourglass shape on just about anyone, he places great emphasis on a strict post-operative diet and exercise regimen on all his patients, that not only optimizes fat survival, but shape as well. “The S-Curve Buttock Lift® procedure yields completely natural looking and feeling curves, unlike buttock implants or synthetic injections,” concludes Dr. Ghavami. “This makes my patients feel confident, feminine, and sexy.”



About Plastic Surgery Review

PlasticSurgeryReview.com is an online community for people looking to find top plastic and cosmetic surgeons worldwide. Our site empowers patients to voice their opinions, which in return will help others find a suitable plastic surgeon. As a third party platform, we provide a place for patients to connect with others, share their experiences, learn about procedures, find offers, and have fun while furthering their awareness of the plastic and cosmetic surgery industry. We make it easy to find a top plastic surgeon in your area.