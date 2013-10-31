Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of S Foods Inc. : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"S Foods Inc. : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "S Foods Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "S Foods Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "S Foods Inc."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

S Foods Inc. (S Foods) is a meat product manufacturing company based in Japan. The company produces, wholesales, and retails meat, beef and pork-based products. Its product portfolio comprises processed meat, cooked food, prepared food, soups, sauces and seasonings. S Foods operates three manufacturing facilities and one research and development center located in Chiba, Hyogo regions. It also operates retail stores and restaurants in Japan. Furthermore, the company is involved in manufacturing and sale of drinking water, real estate, and warehouse businesses. The company operates in Japan, Korea and the US through its production bases. S Foods is headquartered in Nishinomiya, Hyogo, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



S Foods Inc.



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