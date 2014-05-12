SA Hot Water Announces Sale on All Gas Hot Water Systems in Their Range

Cheltenham, South Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Winter is coming, and hot water systems are about to be tested to their extremes. In Australia, the cold winter can be almost as extreme as the heat of Summer, causing pipes to freeze and boilers to overload. As a result, more people than ever are looking to exchange their old boiler for a newer model with more efficient technology and a warranty. SA Hot Water is responding to this demand by generously cutting their prices on all gas hot water heaters in their range, making it easier and cheaper than ever to get gas hot water in Adelaide.



The company sell both instant water heaters and hot water storage heaters depending on the preference of the consumer, and have major brands like Bosch, Dux and Kelvinator to choose from. Each product listing comes replete with high quality imagery, a detailed breakdown of the features and settings available, clear pricing and easy ordering & installation options.



While the sale makes these hot water systems especially attractive right now, the company also offers a full range of electric and even solar hot water systems, proving their product range is the most advanced and energy efficient in the marketplace.



A spokesperson for SA Hot Water explained, “We have created a sale on our gas products because we understand that these are for many the most efficient and affordable solution, and will also most easily replace existing gas boilers with no conversion necessary. With our installation and maintenance programs, people can a stress-free boiler replacement that will be more energy efficient and better able to cope with the coming weather conditions. For those interested in making the right decision about their boiler, our blog includes a great breakdown of the benefits and pain points of the major types of boiler so homeowners can be confident their purchasing decision is right for them.”



About SA Hot Water

SA Hot Water supply, sell, service and repair all types and brands of hot water heaters. SA Hot Water plumbing Adelaide is the authorised service agent for Bosch hot water systems and also services Rheem, Rinnai, Dux and all other major brands of hot water systems in Adelaide. For more information please visit: http://sahotwater.com.au/