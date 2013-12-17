SA Hot Water Introduces Full Range of Kelvinator Hot Water Systems

Adelaide, South Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Though Australia is known throughout the world for its deserts and blistering sunshine, and that recently the weather forecast had to invent a new color to display record temperature highs, the country still has a winter, and like any other country, its citizens require heating for their homes. SA Hot Water have been providing hot water solutions in Adelaide, South Australia since 1985, and have recently stocked the complete new range of Kelvinator hot water solutions, including the very latest technological advancements in gas and solar heating systems.



SA Hot Water has proudly announced they are now supplying the range of Kelvinator Hot Water Systems. A brand known and loved by Australians, Kelvinator was started over 99 years ago with an innovative new product, and they have continued in that spirit of innovation to this day. Their new range represents the most advanced and reliable heating solutions in Australia.



SA Hot Water now supply the complete Kelvinator range, including heat pump hot water systems and both flat panel and evacuated tube Solar hot water systems as well as continuous flow gas hot water systems. These represent future-proof technologies that will not only heat a home efficiently, but will increase its resale value significantly.



A spokesperson for SA Hot Water explained, “Our website has a full breakdown of the advantages of a solar based heating solution, including the potential to earn energy rebates by investing in one of the systems, making it cheaper in the short term and lowering energy consumption costs in the long term. The continuous flow gas hot water systems are a superb innovation in economizing existing technologies, and represent an excellent means by which for individuals unable to invest in developing solar tech to reduce their overheads and add value to their homes. Our website has the full breakdown on both these systems. For any customer interested in solar hot water in Adelaide or gas hot water in Adelaide we would urge them to contact us so we can discuss the most viable and economical option for their circumstances.”



About SA Hot Water

SA Hot Water plumbing services are a local, family owned business operating since 1985, repairing and installing thousands of hot water systems in Adelaide, South Australia. The South Australian approved service agent for Bosch hot water in the metropolitan area, they have built their business on providing quality service to valued customers who are the back bone of a successful business. For more information, please visit: http://sahotwater.com.au/