SaaS Based SCM Market Is Booming Worldwide : Descartes, Infor, IBM

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "SaaS based SCM Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the SaaS based SCM market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Descartes (Canada), Epicor Software Corporation (United States), HighJump (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Infor (United States), JDA Software Group Inc. (United States), Kewill (United States), Manhattan Associates Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany).



New cloud computing technologies are enabling breakthrough innovations in supply chain management applications delivered via SaaS models. SaaS-based SCM solutions facilitate rapid demonstration of ROI and avoid long IT project queues. SaaS-based SCM solutions are much faster to deploy than linear on-premise ERP implementations. By enabling a single source of the truth "accessible anywhere/anytime and easily shared on a real-time basis" SaaS-based solutions can quickly lead to the connectivity that turns traditional supply chains into supply networks. SaaS-based SCM solutions enable low cost-of-entry for fast-growing companies to build a business case and gain executive buy-in. Because they can support highly distributed operational processes at a low cost, they provide an attractive alternative to on-premise solutions for supply chain managers confronted with limited IT resources and tight budget constraints.



by Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Public Sector, Others), Deployment Model (Private cloud-based SCM, Public cloud-based SCM, Hybrid cloud-based SCM), Solution (Manufacturing Planning, Sourcing and Procurement, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, Others)



Opportunities:

Rapid Technological Advancements is Expected to Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market



Market Drivers:

Rapid Pace of Digitization and the Need for Cost Efficient Solution

Demand for a More Enhanced Solution Enabling Good Traceability and Visibility in the Supply Chain

Data Volumes Are Surging Across the Supply Chains



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global SaaS based SCM

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer SaaS based SCM various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. SaaS based SCM.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

