SaaS Online Video Platforms Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom

Brightcove (United States), IBM (United States), Vidyard (Canada), Dacast Inc. (United States), JW Player (United States), Kaltura (United States), Anvato (Google) (United States), Wistia (United States), Piksel (United States), Akamai Technologies (United States), Samba Tech (United States).



SaaS online video platform enables users to convert, store, host, and playback video content over the internet. In recent times, online video content is becoming more popular and growing rapidly due to the increasing use of internet and high adoption of mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc. However, corporates are relying on online platforms for sales & marketing activities and training & development of employees who are working remotely. Online video platforms are also used for live streaming of any event or show, teaching, and on-demand video content.



Challenges:

Low Performance and Integration Problems With Existing In-House Software

Market Opportunities:

Emerging Trend for Distance Learning in the Education Sector



Market Trends:

Frequent Updates and Innovation in the SaaS Platform



Market Drivers:

Growing Popularity of OTT Platforms and Live Streaming In-Person Events

Increasing Use of Online Video Platform for Various Business Functions



by Application (Live Streaming, Video On Demand), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), End-Users (Media & Entertainment, Marketing & Advertising, Publishers, Corporates, Educational Institutions, Others), Pricing Model (Monthly, Annually)



In 2019, Brightcove acquired online video platform business of Ooyala, a leading provider of cloud video technology. By integrating Ooyala's technology with the Brightcove platform, Brightcove is looking forward to offer enhanced experience to its new, future, and existing customers. The acquisition will also strengthen Brightcove's position as a market leader in the online video industry.



Global SaaS Online Video Platforms market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



