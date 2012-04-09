Saba Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABA) Investor Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- Following the announcement by Saba Software, Inc. that it will delay its third quarter fical year 2012 earnings release an investigation for investors in NASDAQ:SABA shares over potential securities laws violations by Saba Software, Inc. and certain of its directors and in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Saba Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Saba Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABA) concerning whether a series of statements by the Company regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Saba Software, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue increased slightly from $107.78million for a 12months period ending on May 31, 2008 to $116.66million for a 12months period ending on May 31, 2011. However, its Net Loss over the same time frames increased from $3.54million to $7.26million.



Shares of Saba Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABA) rose from as low as $0.95 per share in December 2008 to as high as $13.08 per share on March 26, 2012.



Then on March 28, 2012, Saba Software, Inc. announced that it is delaying its third quarter fiscal year 2012 earnings release.



NASDAQ:SABA shares dropped from $13.00 on March 27, 2012 to $9.55 on March 30, 2012 and closed on April 5, 2012 at $9.94 per share.



