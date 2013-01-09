Saber Solutions Announces MapAnything V5 Product Release

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Saber Solutions today announced it has launched the latest update to MapAnything on salesforce.com's AppExchange. This new release contains an extensive array of updates and added features including enhanced cross-object querying, Chatter integration, Professional and Group Edition support and Heat Maps for our Gold users. And with the primary goal of improving MapAnything’s end user experience, the app now supports Nokia’s™ world-class mapping and navigation services from its HERE platform. HERE’s native HTML5 maps provide unparalleled speed and performance on both desktop and mobile devices.



MapAnything’s cross-object query functionality has been greatly enhanced for this new release, including the capacity to filter on Activities and two additional child objects while filtering on multiple parent objects at varying levels. This version also supports negative “cross-joins.” For the end user, this means more analytical flexibility and greater ease in leveraging their data. An increase to query size now allows up to 10,000 map markers per query and up to 25 simultaneous queries.



“With this new release, we were looking to incorporate and really respond to all the valuable user feedback we have collected from our current MapAnything users,” expressed John Stewart, CEO at Saber Solutions. “As such, we were excited to be able to provide not only a cutting edge, faster version of the original app, but exciting and unique additions like our enhanced cross-object query engine. We look forward to seeing how these new features will be used and how they will benefit Salesforce users today.”



As a pioneer in the design, development and delivery of cost effective cloud-based applications, Saber Solutions addresses the many scalability challenges experienced by small and medium-sized businesses. Through the detailed analysis and understanding of our clients’ current business processes, our expert developers collaborate with employees to identify enhancement opportunities and create custom solutions. Whether companies are looking to solve complex issues or everyday problems, our expansive product and service portfolio offers clients a range of relevant options. Our dedicated support team remains available to guide and enrich client experiences throughout the lifespan of a project. By upholding our service commitment long after a project’s completion, we reinforce the knowledge and ability of our clients with innovative resources.



For more information, please visit Saber Solutions at www.sabersolutions.com or email us at results@sabersolutions.com.