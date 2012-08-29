Saber Solutions Announces the Addition of a New Senior Project Manager

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- David Cox has recently joined the Saber Solutions’ Atlanta team, as Senior Project Manager. In this role, David’s primary concentration is on ensuring the timely fulfillment and continued maintenance of all client engagements. He is also responsible for overseeing the work completion objectives of the Saber development team, as well as for the creation of requirements documents and SoW’s. Specifically, David addresses any documentation that pertains to coding standards and/or procedures, and any support cases.



As a 14-year veteran of the software industry, David offers Saber valuable market insight and project development experience. Prior to joining Saber, David managed a team of 7 developers and programmers and all in-house developed applications at Fisher BioServices. He also served as lead developer for the company’s inventory management system.



David graduated from Penn State University and earned a Bachelors of Science in Geosciences. In addition, he was PMP (Project Management Professional) certified in January 2006. David enjoys traveling, playing video games, watching and making YouTube videos with his family for fun. He looks forward to implementing best practices for project management, to support and facilitate the continued growth of Saber Solutions.



About Saber Solutions, Inc.

