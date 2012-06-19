Saber Solutions Extends Operational Reach

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Saber Solutions, an innovative leader in the development of cloud-based applications, announces the opening of a new office in Atlanta, Georgia. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, this is the second location for the company which will assist in the accommodation of a rapidly growing staff. Saber’s Chief Technology Officer, Ben Brantly, will serve as the branch manager.



To further develop client relationships and increase accessibility, the company chose to locate the 3,000 square-foot office space in Dunwoody Village, a suburb of Northern Atlanta. Saber plans to use the expansion as a recruiting facility for developers and as a center for conducting comprehensive client and employee training programs.



“As a primary hub for software development in the US, Atlanta was an ideal expansion opportunity. With the presence of such diverse talent in the Atlanta metropolitan area, we anticipate our team to grow exponentially over the course of this year,” contributed John Stewart, co-founder and President of Saber. “Through hosting a number of networking and informational events in Dunwoody, Saber looks forward to becoming a valuable resource for the local community.”



About Saber Solutions, Inc.

As a pioneer in the design, development and delivery of cost effective cloud-based applications, Saber Solutions addresses the many scalability challenges experienced by small and medium-sized businesses. Through the detailed analysis and understanding of our clients’ current business processes, our expert developers collaborate with employees to identify enhancement opportunities and create custom solutions. Whether companies are looking to solve complex issues or everyday problems, our expansive product and service portfolio offers clients a range of relevant options. Our dedicated support team remains available to guide and enrich client experiences throughout the lifespan of a project. By upholding our service commitment long after a project’s completion, we reinforce the knowledge and ability of our clients with innovative resources.



For more information, please visit Saber Solutions at www.sabersolutions.com

or email us at info@sabersolutions.com.