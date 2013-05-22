Saber Solutions Is Now Cloudbilt

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- The Charlotte-based company which has operated under the name Saber Solutions since its inception in 2009 has announced that they will now be known as Cloudbilt. The new brand launches today in the nation’s capital, where Cloudbilt is a sponsor of the Washington, DC salesforce.com Customer Company Tour. Cloudbilt, headquartered in Charlotte with offices in Atlanta, is a Salesforce ISV developing Apps exclusively for the AppExchange. Company executives say that the name change isn’t a change of course, but rather a branded recognition of Cloudbilt’s true focus.



“Quite frankly, Cloudbilt is a much more accurate description of who we are and what we do,” explains CEO John Stewart. “Our company has evolved from a professional services organization building custom Force.com environments to a software company developing Apps for all Salesforce users.”



Since its foundation in 2009 – largely as a provider of custom Salesforce solutions – Cloudbilt has rapidly expanded its portfolio of Apps on the AppExchange. It has one of the most popular apps in The Cloud with its third release – the geoanalytics and mapping tool MapAnything™ – and is set to launch its fourth this summer.



Salesforce, AppExchange and others are trademarks of salesforce.com.



About Cloudbilt

Cloudbilt provides Salesforce Apps specializing in Sales Intelligence and Adoption, Audit & Compliance. Our apps turn clients’ data into actionable information.



Cloudbilt: See More. Share More. Sell More.



