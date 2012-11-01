Saber Solutions Launches ezFileLoader on Salesforce.com's AppExchange, the World's Leading Business Apps Marketplace

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Saber Solutions today announced it has launched ezFileLoader on salesforce.com's AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. Using intuitive drag and drop functionality, ezFileLoader enables users to upload multiple files at once to any standard or custom object record within Salesforce, directly from their computer. With this application, users will also have the ability to report, email, create security settings, and dictate deletion permissions for attachments based on the user profile.



Built on the Salesforce Platform, the world’s leading cloud platform for social and mobile business apps, ezFileLoader is currently available on the AppExchange at www.appexchange.com, Keyword: ezFileLoader.



Comments on the News

- “Our primary goal in designing ezFileLoader was to alleviate user frustration with the multi-step attachment process by reducing the number of clicks necessary to carrying out this function,” contributed Ben Brantly, CTO at Saber Solutions. “Through the incorporation of drag and drop technology, we endeavored to make this process as familiar and seamless as possible for users.”



- “Companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees to thrive in the social era,” said Mike Rosenbaum, senior vice president AppExchange and Force.com Operations, salesforce.com. “By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, partners such as Saber Solutions provide customers with the right social and mobile cloud technologies to accelerate business success.”



Connect in Entirely New Ways with Social and Mobile Cloud Technologies

By building on top of the Salesforce Platform, ezFileLoader serves as a unique collaboration tool for users to share and distribute attachments. In addition, ezFileLoader provides direct email functionality, promoting more effective and efficient communication among users and their clients. Innately, this application encourages users to expand their outreach and reinforce the growth of their business.



Product Key Features

Through the incorporation of user profile based security settings and audit log generation, ezFileLoader offers complete control and transparent tracking for all attachments. Furthermore, ezFileloader can be used to report on detailed metrics like attempted attachment views and deletions. Attachments can also be emailed directly from the record without having to be downloaded first, eliminating wasted time and effort for all users.



Additional Resources

- Product Information: http://sabersolutions.com/solutions/products/ezfileloader/

- AppExchange Listing: http://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N30000007q0doEAA



About the AppExchange

The Salesforce AppExchange is the world’s leading business apps marketplace. With more than 1,700 partner apps and 1.4 million customer installs it is the most comprehensive source of social and mobile cloud apps for business. The Salesforce Platform is the world’s most trusted and comprehensive cloud platform for building social and mobile cloud apps, powering Salesforce CRM, and more than 2.3 million custom apps built by customers and partners. Social apps for business built on the Salesforce Platform can be easily distributed and marketed through salesforce.com’s AppExchange.



Salesforce, AppExchange and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.



About Saber Solutions

As a pioneer in the design, development and delivery of cost effective cloud-based applications, Saber Solutions addresses the many scalability challenges experienced by small and medium-sized businesses. Through the detailed analysis and understanding of our clients’ current business processes, our expert developers collaborate with employees to identify enhancement opportunities and create custom solutions. Whether companies are looking to solve complex issues or everyday problems, our expansive product and service portfolio offers clients a range of relevant options. Our dedicated support team remains available to guide and enrich client experiences throughout the lifespan of a project. By upholding our service commitment long after a project’s completion, we reinforce the knowledge and ability of our clients with innovative resources.



For more information please visit our http://www.sabersolutions.com or send us an email at results@sabersolutions.com.