Saber Solutions Launches MapAnything Version 6 on Salesforce.com's AppExchange, the World's Leading Business Apps Marketplace

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Today, Saber Solutions has announced the release of MapAnything Version 6 on salesforce.com's AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. This release expands upon MapAnything’s core capabilities, including innovative features such as clustering, increased data security through folder permissions and support for role hierarchy, and verified latitudes and longitudes, amplifying its benefits for users. Also built into the new version are user interface updates which allow for adding campaign members and setting general user permissions, making them even more intuitive and easy to navigate than before.



Built on the Salesforce Platform, the world’s leading cloud platform for social and mobile business apps, MapAnything v6 is currently available on the AppExchange.



“As part of our continuing dedication to improving and enhancing our product portfolio, our development team has worked diligently to transform MapAnything into a comprehensive territory management platform,” said Saber Solutions CEO John Stewart. “As such, we are excited about our latest release, whose feature set includes clustering and heat mapping capabilities. With these tools, Salesforce users will be able to clearly visualize the dispersion and density of their clients and devise territory balancing strategies accordingly.”



In addition, Leyla Seka, vice president, AppExchange and Partner Operations for salesforce.com commented, “Businesses are looking to transform into customer companies by tapping into social and mobile cloud technologies from salesforce.com. Partners such as Saber Solutions are leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform to provide companies with the right tools needed to accelerate this customer company transformation and create deeper connections with their customers.”



Product Key Features

An ideal tool for marketing and sales personnel, MapAnything v6 provides a comprehensive platform for campaign planning, sales logistics and analytics. In using the new clustering feature, a detailed understanding of true lead distribution and density can be achieved, as well as customized data depiction for different segments based on user-defined image markers. Users can also add members to multiple campaigns at once and update record ownership en masse with MapAnything’s new mass action interfaces.



About the AppExchange

The Salesforce AppExchange is the world’s leading business apps marketplace. With more than 1,700 partner apps and 1.7 million customer installs it is the most comprehensive source of social and mobile cloud apps for business. The Salesforce Platform is the world’s most trusted and comprehensive cloud platform for building social and mobile cloud apps, powering Salesforce CRM, and more than 3 million custom apps built by customers and partners. Apps built on the Salesforce Platform can be easily distributed and marketed through salesforce.com’s AppExchange.



Salesforce, AppExchange and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.



About Saber Solutions, Inc.

As a pioneer in the design, development and delivery of cost effective cloud-based applications, Saber Solutions addresses the many scalability challenges experienced by small and medium-sized businesses. Through the detailed analysis and understanding of our clients’ current business processes, our expert developers collaborate with employees to identify enhancement opportunities and create custom solutions. Whether companies are looking to solve complex issues or everyday problems, our expansive product and service portfolio offers clients a range of relevant options. Our dedicated support team remains available to guide and enrich client experiences throughout the lifespan of a project. By upholding our service commitment long after a project’s completion, we reinforce the knowledge and ability of our clients with innovative resources.



For more information, please visit Saber Solutions at http://www.sabersolutions.com or email us at results@sabersolutions.com.



Aubrey Resech

Marketing Specialist

Saber Solutions

3201 International Airport Drive

Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28208

1-866-547-8016

results@sabersolutions.com