Saber Solutions Launches VisualizeAnything on Salesforce.com's AppExchange, the World's Most Popular Cloud Marketplace for Social Apps for Business

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Saber Solutions today announced it has launched VisualizeAnything on salesforce.com's AppExchange, the world’s most popular cloud marketplace for social apps for business. As an instinctive data mining and manipulation tool, which advances current query and list view functionality, VisualizeAnything allows users to transform everyday data into meaningful information. By eliminating the need to export records, it provides a real-time understanding of data in Salesforce. The announcement was made today at salesforce.com’s Dreamforce 2012 in San Francisco. Saber Solutions will be in booth 32 in the Dreamforce Expo.



Built on the Salesforce Platform, the world’s leading cloud platform for social and mobile business apps, VisualizeAnything is immediately available for test drive and deployment on the AppExchange at http://www.appexchange/ Keyword: VisualizeAnything.



- “By introducing advanced query and spreadsheet-like capabilities to the native Salesforce environment, VisualizeAnything creates an unprecedented opportunity for business intelligence and insight,” said John Stewart, CEO of Saber Solutions. “Our primary motivation in creating this application was to empower users to access, manipulate and present their data without having to leave Salesforce.”



- “Companies around the globe are transforming the way they connect with customers, partners and employees through social and mobile cloud solutions,” said Mike Rosenbaum, senior vice president AppExchange and Force.com Operations, salesforce.com. “Partners such as Saber Solutions, are leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform to provide customers with the right tools to accelerate their success in the cloud.”



As an ideal application for novice to power end-users, VisualizeAnything allows users to perform mass data manipulations for any standard or custom objects. In addition, this unique tool provides cross-object and compound querying capabilities. With the added functionality of being able to save and re-use query results, users can conduct even deeper analytics. Innately, VisualizeAnything facilitates basic spreadsheet functions including multiple listviews in a tabbed format, conditional formatting, the ability to freeze columns and rows, listview formula edits, and more. True data transformation, quickly and intuitively, is made possible with VisualizeAnything.



Dreamforce 2012 is the industry’s largest cloud computing and enterprise technology event, welcoming more than 70,000 registered attendees to experience the power of the social revolution. With more than 750 sessions and 350 cloud companies in the expo, attendees can participate in interactive sessions, hands-on training with cutting-edge technology, thousands of live demos and unparalleled networking. In addition, Dreamforce welcomes special guests Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group; Jeff Immelt, CEO of General Electric; Gen. Colin Powell, former Secretary of State; Tony Robbins, Entrepreneur, Author & Peak Performance Strategist; and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Dreamforce 2012 offers attendees everything they need to to connect with customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways, under one roof.



About Saber Solutions

As a pioneer in the design, development and delivery of cost effective cloud-based applications, Saber Solutions addresses the many scalability challenges experienced by small and medium-sized businesses. Through the detailed analysis and understanding of our clients’ current business processes, our expert developers collaborate with employees to identify enhancement opportunities and create custom solutions. Whether companies are looking to solve complex issues or everyday problems, our expansive product and service portfolio offers clients a range of relevant options. Our dedicated support team remains available to guide and enrich client experiences throughout the lifespan of a project. By upholding our service commitment long after a project’s completion, we reinforce the knowledge and ability of our clients with innovative resources.



For more information please visit our http://www.sabersolutions.com or send us an email at results@sabersolutions.com.