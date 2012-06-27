Saber Solutions Welcomes New Vice President of Marketing

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Eunice Maynard has recently joined the Saber Solutions team as the Vice President of Marketing. In this role her primary focus is on the development and management of the overall marketing strategy. Her key responsibilities will include overall strategy, brand management, product marketing management, public relations, digital marketing and the company’s social media strategy.



With over nine years of experience in the marketing industry, Eunice brings a valuable knowledge base to the Saber Solutions organization. Prior to joining Saber, Eunice spearheaded the ground-up development of a marketing department at Stealth Components. She was directly responsible for the successful implementation of traditional and digital marketing channels for the 16-year-old company.



Eunice is a graduate of Strayer University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems and a Master’s of Business Administration with a concentration in Management. During her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and coaching the Indian Land Middle School Lady Warrior volleyball team. She is excited to join Saber Solutions and is looking forward to making an immediate, positive impact to the business.



As a pioneer in the design, development and delivery of cost effective cloud-based applications, Saber Solutions addresses the many scalability challenges experienced by small and medium-sized businesses. Through the detailed analysis and understanding of our clients’ current business processes, our expert developers collaborate with employees to identify enhancement opportunities and create custom solutions. Whether companies are looking to solve complex issues or everyday problems, our expansive product and service portfolio offers clients a range of relevant options. Our dedicated support team remains available to guide and enrich client experiences throughout the lifespan of a project. By upholding our service commitment long after a project’s completion, we reinforce the knowledge and ability of our clients with innovative resources.



For more information, please visit Saber Solutions at http://www.sabersolutions.com or email us at info@sabersolutions.com.



