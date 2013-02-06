Sabor De La Calle Announces Debut Performance at the Mercury Cafe in Denver

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Sabor de la Calle will be performing for the first time on February 6, 2013 at 10pm. The 10-piece salsa band will appear at the Mercury Café in Denver, Co. Widely accepted as one of the best bands in Colorado, the band has an energetic flair for engaging both an audience and dancers.



Salsa Denver Live band performs salsa and cha-cha-cha music from industry legends such as Sonora Ponceña, Hector Lavoe, Los Adolescentes, Eddie Palmieri, Ray Barretto, Oscar DeLeon, Rubin Blades, and Tito Allen. Musical pieces will be performed from these artists at the Mercury Café show, which will follow a free dance class held at the establishment.



Members of Sabor de la Calle include Robin Jerri on lead vocals, Samson Robles on the trumpet and coro, A.J. Salsa on piano, Paul McDaniels on bass, and Howard Hernandez on timbale. Also part of this dynamic group is Dennis Jaramillo on Bongo, Johny Jimo on conga, Dave Wejewsky on trumpet, and Matt Pitz on saxophones. A diversity of talent makes this group a must see. The upcoming show marks its first appearance at the well-known venue located in the heart of Denver.



Performing throughout Colorado, the band will appear at Mercury Lounge in Denver on February 6, a venue known for music, dance, poetry, and theater. Regular events feature swing, salsa, and blues each week. The venue is also known for featuring solar panels and wind turbines for power and implementing recycling and composting where possible. More information can be found at http://mercurycafe.com/. Or Mercury Café, 2199 California St. Denver, CO 80205.



Visit http://www.sabordelacalle.com for more information on the band, booking and contact details, and its schedule of local performances.