Sabrina Culver Prepares to Take St. Tropez by Storm with Two Nominations in the St. Tropez International Film Festival

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Sabrina Culver (http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0191747/) has been preparing to take St. Tropez by storm with 2 nominations in the St. Tropez International Film Festival. This achievement started when her roles in the movie “Removed”, a powerful short film went viral last month after the film. Here, she showed a very accurate portrayal of the Foster Care System that eventually caught the attention of the viewers of the short film. She made the movie even more interesting and contributed to the overall impact of what the movie is trying to convey.



Through Sabrina Culver, many people realized the essence of Foster Care System and enlightened them about the best things to do when such situation called upon them. There are several children who are experiencing the same conditions just like what the movie reveals. This story has been capturing the hopelessness and pain that foster care children are facing each day. They have been burdened with the ideas that they have been always unwanted. Culver has played a big part of the movie which placed a great impact into it and the viewers.



The movie entitled “ReMoved” where Sabrina Culver played the role of a birth mom was directed by Nathaniel Matanick. He exposes both the potential hope and bleakness that exists within the foster care system. The story started with Zoe, the young girl who is played by the actress Abby White. It narrates her life with an abusive father as well as powerless mother. She has been often away from her younger brother because she is being passed from one home to another.



As people will know about the achievement of Sabrina Culver in the coming St. Tropez International Film Festival, her next few months will be an exciting one since she will be a part of the feature film starring Larry King and her own Addiction. As a nominated Best Supporting Actress, Culver will inspire more people and it will make her career more successful.



About Sabrina Culver

Sabrina Culver was born in Cleveland, Ohio and lived in Westfield, New Jersey. She graduated from St. Lukes School in New Canaan, Ct. She studied classical piano at a very early age and loved musical theatre appearing in school and community productions before attending Emerson College in Boston.



For more information about Sabrina Culver, please visit the sites http://www.sttropezinternationalfilmfestival.com/best-supporting-actress-short-film/, http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/03/20/video_5_n_4993932.html or http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0191747/bio?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm.



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