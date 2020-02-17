Sachet Packaging Market Industry 2020 ! with New Upcoming Trends and Business Plans

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Sachet Packaging Market-Insights



Sachet packaging is the flat four- or three-layer pack, which is made of various materials such as paper, plastic, and aluminum. Sachet packaging requires less packaging material and less storage space thereby, reducing the transportation cost. Sachet packaged products are available at lower costs compared to bulk packaged products, which in turn, makes them affordable to consumers. Sachet packaging finds application in packaging of liquids, powders, wipes, and capsules, among others. Products such as shampoos, hair oil, detergents, lubricants, sauces, tea, coffee, cream, and mouth fresheners are packaged using sachet packaging.



Increasing demand for packaging small quantities of products in various industries such as cosmetics, personal care, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, are expected to drive growth of the sachet packaging market. Sachets are commonly used for advertising or demonstration purposes such as free distribution of product samples among consumers, in order to create product awareness. Increasing inclination of companies towards product awareness, is in turn, boosts demand for sachet packaging. Development and increasing preference towards emitting sachets such as ozone emitting sachets, ethanol emitting sachets, are expected to augment growth of the sachet packaging market over the forecast period.



However, availability of alternatives to sachet packaging such as flexible packaging and stick packaging, are the factors that are expected to hamper growth of the market over the forecast period.

Among material type, plastic segment is expected to hold largest market share over the forecast period, owing to the advantages of plastics such as lightweight, flexibility, toughness and strength, and shock absorption. Among package sizes, 1ml to 10ml segment is the largest segment attributing to the increasing demand for sachet packaging in single-dose application products, trial packs, and travel packs. Among applications, cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to account for the largest market due to its affordability and ease of use. Various cosmetics and personal care product manufacturers provide trial packs, as a marketing strategy to increase the market penetration of the product.



Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market for sachet packaging, owing to rising demand for sachet packaging in various applications such as cosmetics, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and consumer goods in the region. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), an initiative by Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market in India is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.6% to reach around US$ 103.7 billion by 2020, from US$ 49 billion in 2016. Major segments of FMCG in India include around 50% household and personal care, 31% healthcare, and 19% food and beverages. Growth of FMCG segments is in turn, is expected to drive growth of the sachet packaging market.



North America is the second-largest market for sachet packaging due to increasing demand from end-use industries including food and beverages, cosmetics, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals, and presence of large retail sector in the region. For instance, total food stores sales in Canada was valued at US$ 115,561 million in 2015, which increased to US$ 118,859 million in 2016, according to Ministry of Food Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Ontario. Significant demand for sachet packaging in this region is attributed to the growing food sector.



Europe is a lucrative market for sachet packaging, owing to the presence of the largest cosmetic industry in the region. Germany holds the largest market for cosmetics, which was valued at US$ 15.39 billion, followed by U.K, which was valued at US$ 13.62 billion in 2015, according to Cosmetics Europe, The Personal Care Association, and Trade Association for European Cosmetics and Personal Care Products. Cosmetics being the largest application for sachet packaging, the region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2017-2025).



Sachet packaging market was valued at US$ 7,185.8 million in 2016, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.27% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific held the highest revenue share of 36.80% in 2016, and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.



Various companies are focused on developing new technologies that are contributing to growth of the sachet packaging market. For instance, in May 2017, Unilever introduced new technology called CreaSolv Process to recycle sachet waste, in which sachets would be converted to plastics and reused. This would decrease the waste generated by plastic sachets.



Major players operating in the sachet packaging market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Constantia, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Group, Mondi, Sealed Air Corporation, RCP Ranstadt GmbH, and Clondalkin Group.



