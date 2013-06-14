14th Annual River City Classic Car Show in Sacramento Next Weekend

West Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Awards will be presented at 2:00 pm



PRE 72 – Entry Fee: $30.00



Those wishing to enter can download the application here.



Participants in the show will receive two complementary meals with show receipt and there is a 125 CAR LIMIT.



This is also the car show that features Sacramento’s premier raffle!



Directions to the Event:



Enter the Event at 3rd and E Street in West Sacramento (Just north of the Money Story pyramid)



Previous Charitable Donations to:



Northern California Special Olympics, SPCA, Shriner’s Hospital Northern California, WEAVE, Elk Grove Auto Shop, West Sacramento Police K-9 Association.



Printing courtesy of Dome Printing.



About the Burgiemen Car Club

The Burgiemen Car Club was founded in 1959 and stayed active until 1976. The club was reactivated in 1999 by Bruce W. Risley, Don Honstein and Glenn Boulware. The founding fathers named the club after the Northern California Burgermeister Beer Company’s mascot – the Burgieman. The newly organized Burgiemen are a social club and specialty car club. The club now has over 30 members, including 15 original Burgiemen. Of the 15 original members currently in the club there are two founding members, Larry Andreuccetti and Gary Straughn. Club members participate in many weekend trips and dinner day trips.



The Burgiemen have raised money for many causes including Special Olympics, Shriner's Hospital and the SPCA. The Burgiemen invite you and your club to help these charities either on your own or through the Burgiemen.