Sacramento County Fair Announces Kid's Talent Showcase Auditions

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The 2014 Sacramento County Fair is now accepting applications for kids ages 14 and younger to compete at the 2014 County Fair Kid’s Talent Showcase. Auditions will be held at the Fair on Saturday, May 24th from 9am to noon. You must complete the application on SacFair.com and send it in no later than Tuesday, May 20th. Contestants must be 14 years old or younger and accompanied by a parent or guardian.



Twelve finalists will be chosen to move on to the Kid’s Talent Showcase the following day, Sunday, May 25th at 1pm. The winner will receive $150 and additional surprise gifts. 2nd Runner up will receive $75 and additional surprise gifts, and the 3rd runner up will get $50 and additional surprise gifts. All entrants will receive a ribbon for participating. All contestants will be judged according to the following criteria: Appearance, Composure, Talent and Overall Performance.



Admission for the participant and 1 chaperone will be free. Parking is $10.



Acceptable entertainment for the Sacramento County Fair is family-oriented and appropriate for all ages.



The Application can be found on http://www.sacfair.com and the deadline for applications is May 20, 2014. Completed applications must be sent to: info@sacfair.com.



About the 2014 Sacramento County Fair

Over 100,000 guests will enjoy the Sacramento County Fair May 22-26, 2014 on the grounds of Cal Expo. Close to 10,000 school children enjoy free educational school tours. Over 5,000 local residents compete for awards in the livestock and competitive exhibit programs. Kids under 12 enjoy free admission every day at the Fair. This year’s theme is Let’s Eat, Have Fun & Celebrate the Red, White, & Blue.