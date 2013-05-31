Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- When Pamela Fyock, chief executive officer of the Sacramento County Fair reached her goal to make the 2012 Fair self-supporting, she didn’t rest on her laurels. Not only did the 2013 Fair continue its self-supporting business model, but it exceeded all expectations to become the most successful fair in decades!



“Paid attendance from this past weekend was up 15% versus last year, and our online sales have exploded by a whopping 59% increase over year ago.” says Pamela Fyock. Midway of Fun CEO Harry Mason has provided the carnival for the past 24 years at the Fair and he said “it was the best Fair I have ever had in Sacramento! Carnival sales were up by 10%. We had great weather, attendance, exhibits and events at the Fair. There was a tremendous amount of things for families to see and do, and best of all, we were able to provide a great value!”



On site shopping gave Fair attendees a wide variety of choices from mattresses to jewelry, with a complete sell-out of space, which has never been accomplished before. Fyock exclaims, “It’s so encouraging to see the economy bounce back. Most fairs are happy with 5% declines year over year. The Sacramento County Fair is proof that our agricultural industries are not only still relevant, but enjoying a renaissance within the community. Agricultural education by way of an entertainment venue gives patrons the opportunity to learn in a fun, exciting environment.”



The wholesome events at the fair attracted more families than ever in 2013. The 2nd Annual Stars & Stripes Bull Riding event welcomed 50% more people than last year, and the Hispanic Rodeo was a near sell-out.



According to Fyock, the annual County Fair continues to draw attention across the region as progress is being made to make the event more relevant to today’s urban children and families. “Our successful ‘Farm Garden in a Wheelbarrow’ program taught children in grades Pre-K through six about the ‘Farm to Fork’ agricultural movement, and gave students in Sacramento County’s public, private and home school classrooms a free opportunity to compete for prizes by planting, maintaining, and harvesting their own gardens. This program has been growing each year, as evidenced by a 25% increase in school tours this year at the Fair,” explains Fyock.



Lastly, she states, “I also would like to publicly thank our wonderful community volunteers. Their hard work and dedication to the Fair not only keeps us relevant within our community, but helps us stay self-supporting by keeping expenses to a minimum.”



So, it’s the day after the Fair, and one would expect Pamela to take a few well-deserved days off. Not a chance! She’s already feverishly planning for next year! Plans are progressing for the ‘Farm Garden in a Wheelbarrow’ students to make a huge fresh and most of all - healthy salad during the 2014 Fair. Stay tuned!