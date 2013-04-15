Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- The Sacramento County Fair is back again this year with fun, food and excitement- a great way to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in your own back yard, Cal Expo, May 23-27.



“The County Fair is wholesome family fun and an important Memorial Day Weekend event for parents and children,” said Pamela Fyock, Sacramento County Fair CEO. “It offers visitors both a fun and educational alternative to costly, crowded weekend events.”



Tickets are available online at www.sacfair.com and at the Sacramento County Fair office. Admission for adults is only $5 and kids 12 years of age and under are free.



This year’s fair offers many attractions including a Demolition Derby, Bull Riding, carnival rides, circus entertainment, educational displays, livestock shows and much more. Consumers can save up to 40% by purchasing tickets in advance for the Demolition Derby for the Stars & Stripes Invitational Bull Riding as well as the unlimited carnival ride wristbands.



Daily entertainment includes Jest in Time Circus Family Stage, Everything that Matters in the Kitchen Cooking Show, Steve Bayner Hypnotist Show. Visit Sacfair.com for a full detailed list of entertainment.



Featured Days:



- Thursday, May 23: Opening Day- and Invitational Mayor's Cow Milking Contest

- Friday, May 24: Value Day-dollar food items from 4p.m. to 9 p.m. Livestock Shows and the Demolition Derby.

- Saturday, May 25: Stars and Stripes Bull Riding, sponsored by Lasher's Elk Grove Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

- Sunday, May 26: Junior Livestock Auction from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Gran Jaripeo, Mexican Rodeo and Fiesta.

- Monday, May 27: Military Appreciation Day, sponsored by Lasher’s Elk Grove Jeep and Team Sorting.



About the Sacramento County Fair

Over 88,000 guests will enjoy the Sacramento County Fair May 23-27, 2013 on the grounds of Cal Expo. Close to 10,000 school children enjoy free educational school tours. Over 5,000 local residents compete for awards in the livestock and competitive exhibit programs. Kids under 12 enjoy free admission every day at the Fair. This year’s theme is Let’s Eat, Have Fun & Celebrate the Red, White, & Blue. Admission is only $5 for adults, and children under 12 are always free at the Sacramento County Fair. Tickets are now available on-line at sacfair.com.