The Sacramento County Fair Teams Up with World-Famous Rodeo Clown Brian Potter

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- World-famous rodeo clown, Brian Potter will be the star attraction at the Sacramento County Fair’s 2nd annual Stars and Stripes Invitational Bull Riding featuring PBR and NFR Qualifying Bulls, sponsored by Lasher's Elk Grove Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram SRT on Saturday, May 25th at 7 p.m.



Brian Potter is a professional rodeo clown from Alabama who has been entertaining crowds all over the U.S. and Canada since 1988. Brian has several crowd-pleasing acts, such as “Hershey: The Worlds Smartest Quarter Horse,”



“Motocross Mike,” “The Redneck Fireworks Show” and more. Brian’s biggest assets are working with the crowd, telling jokes, and getting the crowd involved.



“We are thrilled to have Brian at the Sacramento County Fair’s Stars & Stripes Invitational Bull Riding event this year,” Says Pamela Fyock, CEO of the Sacramento County Fair. “People come from all over the country just to see him perform, and we are very lucky to have him this year. Rodeo fans in Sacramento are in for a major treat!” she exclaims.



Now more than ever, with Brian headlining this great event, tickets WILL sell out fast. Get special pre-fair discounts today at sacfair.com. This is sure to be a show you will never forget.



Tickets are available online at sacfair.com, at the Sacramento County Fair office or at three conveniently located Boot Barn locations in Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Rocklin; Sheldon Feed in Elk Grove and Robinson’s Feed in Lodi, Galt and Lockeford.



For more information and a complete daily schedule of events, visit sacfair.com or join us on Facebook at facebook.com/sacramentocountyfair.



About the Sacramento County Fair

Over 88,000 guests will enjoy the Sacramento County Fair May 23-27, 2013 on the grounds of Cal Expo. Close to 10,000 school children enjoy free educational school tours. Over 5,000 local residents compete for awards in the livestock and competitive exhibit programs. Kids under 12 enjoy free admission every day at the Fair. This year’s theme is Let’s Eat, Have Fun & Celebrate the Red, White, & Blue. Admission is only $5 for adults, and children under 12 are always free at the Sacramento County Fair. Tickets are now available on-line at sacfair.com.