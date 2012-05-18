Memorial Weekend Family Fun at the Sacramento County Fair

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- The Sacramento County Fair is coming to town over Memorial Day Weekend on May 24-28, 2012 at Cal Expo. Tickets are now available online at www.sacfair.com/tickets and at the Sacramento County Fair office. Admission for adults is only $5 and kids 12 and under are free.



Consumers can save up to 40% by purchasing tickets in advance for the Demolition Derby and the first ever Star & Stripes Invitational Bull Riding as well as the unlimited carnival wristbands.



“We are doing everything we can to make sure the fair is an affordable and enjoyable experience for the community,” says Pamela Fyock, Sacramento County Fair CEO.



This year’s theme is Let’s Eat, Have Fun & Celebrate the Red, White, & Blue. This year’s fair offers many attractions including: the demolition derby, bull riding, carnival rides, The American Farmer, (a traveling agricultural display), a corndog eating contest and, All Alaskan Racing Pigs, and much more.



Feature Days:

Thursday, May 24th:Opening Day - Community Night Featuring Sacramento County Food Trucks, Local Bands & the National Street Rod Association Car Show

Friday, Night May 25th:Dollar Food Items, from 4 to 9 pm & Demolition Derby

Saturday, Night May 26th, Stars & Stripes Bull Riding sponsored by Lasher's Elk Grove Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Sunday, May 27:Junior Livestock Auction form 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday May 28th: is Girl Scouts & Military Appreciation Day



About Sacramento County Fair

Over 70,000 guests will enjoy the Sacramento County Fair May 24-28, 2012 on the grounds of Cal Expo. Close to 10,000 school children enjoy free educational school tours. Over 5,000 local residents compete for awards in the livestock and competitive exhibit programs. Kids under 12 enjoy free admission every day at the Fair. This year’s theme is Let’s Eat, Have Fun & Celebrate the Red, White, & Blue. For more information visit www.sacfair.com or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SacramentoCountyFair.

