Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- When Pamela Fyock, chief executive officer of the Sacramento County Fair reached her goal to make the 2012 Fair self-supporting, she didn't rest on her laurels.



Not only did the 2013 Fair continue its self-supporting business model, but it exceeded all expectations to become the most successful fair in decades!



“Paid attendance from this past weekend is up 15% versus last year, and our online sales have exploded by a whopping 59% increase over a year ago.” says Pamela Fyock. Midway of Fun CEO Harry Mason has provided the carnival for the past 24 years at the Fair and he said it is the best Fair he has ever had at the Sacramento County Fair, “we had great weather, attendance, exhibits and programming at the Fair. There was a tremendous amount of things for families to see and do at the Fair and all of it is at a great value for families.” “Additionally, carnival sales were up by 10%. On site shopping gave Fair attendees wide variety of choices from mattress to jewelry with a complete sell-out of space. - a complete sellout, which has never been accomplished before! She exclaims. It’s so encouraging to see the economy bounce back. Most fairs are happy with 5% declines year over year. The Sacramento County Fair is proof that our agricultural industries are not only still relevant, but enjoying a renaissance within the community. Agriculture education through an entertainment venue gives patrons the opportunity to learn in an entertaining environment.”



The wholesome events at the fair attracted more families than ever in 2013. The 2nd Annual Stars & Stripes Bull Riding event welcomed 50% more people than last year and the Hispanic Rodeo was a near sell-out.



According to Fyock, the annual County Fair continues to draw attention across the region as progress is being made to make the event more relevant to today’s urban children and families. “Our successful ‘Farm Garden in a Wheelbarrow’ program educated children in grades Pre-K through 6 about the ‘Farm to Fork’ agricultural movement and gave students in Sacramento County public, private and home school classrooms a cost-free opportunity to compete for prizes by planting, maintaining, and harvesting their own garden. This program has been growing each year, as evidenced by a 25% increase in school tours this year at the Fair,” explains Fyock.



Lastly, she states, “I also would like to publicly thank our wonderful community volunteers. Their hard work and dedication to the Fair not only keeps us relevant within our community, but helps us stay self-supporting by keeping expenses to a minimum.”



So, it’s the day after the Fair, one would expect Pamela to take a few well-deserved days off. Not a chance! She’s already feverishly planning for next year! Plans are progressing for the Farm Garden students to make a huge fresh, healthy salad during the 2014 Fair.