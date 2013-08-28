Sacramento Dumpster Rental Puts Priority to Collecting Wasted Food to Reduce Wastage

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- With Dumpster deliveries just a call away, moving and transferring has never been easier. Recently, there has been so much alarm about the amount of food wasted by developed countries. Among these countries, United Stated of American is among the leading. Apparently, figures have shown that American citizens have been wasting way too much food.



The world produces enough food to feed the entire population but wastage by irresponsible, affluent countries like America has resulted in the starvation of under developed and developed countries like South Africa, Sudan, Nigeria, and many more. Americans has to stop being selfish. When you are throwing a party or anything that involves a large amount of food, make sure you call the dumpster truck companies.



In an effort to help the undernourished and to save the environment, the Dumpster Rental in Sacramento has announced a new policy. All client calls that involve delivering wasted food shall be put priority in the list and hence shall be attended to immediately. Residents of Sacramento have often complained that even when they want to productively deliver food to the undernourished, the dumpster truck companies arrive days late. By this time, the food is already stale and hence unfit for human consumption.



Thanks to the Sacramento dumpster rental, today the city boasts of productively feeding its undernourished. The environment agency has congratulated the residents as well as the Sacramento dumpster rental for the effort made on their part. Today, residents of Sacramento boast of never wasting any ounce of food especially after a party.



Another commendable effort on the part of the Dumpster Rental company is that they use the cleanest dumpster trucks when delivering and collecting wasted food to make sure that they are clean and hence eatable. The Company delivers the food to the NGOs who will in turn distribute the food to the people in need. To gather additional information on Sacramento dumpster rental please pay a visit to http://www.kerneli.org/dumpster/ca/dumpster-rental-in-sacramento-ca/



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Kerneli dumpster rental is one way stop for every kind of garbage disposal system. This service use all modern technologies and methods of garbage disposal in the most eco friendly manner. The service is easily accessible and cheap than any regular garbage disposal.



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