Sacramento Fair Bringing Demolition Derby and Giant Sandcastles

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Beginning on May 21st, world famous sand sculpture company, Sandscapes, is turning 50-TONS of sand into a one of a kind, never before seen sand sculpture, sponsored by Lasher's Elk Grove Subaru.



An amazing progression of this 20 ft. wide by 24 ft. tall masterpiece will transform each day until the fair opens, when it will be unveiled to the public. To make this a truly interactive exhibit, alongside the sculpture will be a large sand box where children can play.



"The media is invited to come out to the fair every day to film this amazing work of art being built!" exclaims Pamela Fyock, CEO of the Sacramento County Fair. "From a lump of sand, to a work of art, it's magic before your very eyes! Only 40 of these amazing sculptures are created each year. And each one is a unique work of art," she adds.



Alan Matsumoto and Karen Fralich, project designers and sculptors at Sandscapes, out of San Luis Obispo, California, are world renowned artists who have helped their team of sculptors win many local, regional, national and international sand sculpture championships.



2013 Sacramento County Fair Metal Mania Demolition Derby



Derby cars are going full throttle at the Sacramento County Fair at Cal Expo on May 24, 2013. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the crashing, smashing and the roar of engines start at 7:30 p.m.



This unique American form of entertainment is classic fun for everyone. Young and old alike join in the screaming and howling for their favorite drivers who are competing for the winning portion of the $5,625 purse. Drivers go metal to metal during the first three heats, then revive their cars and go back for the consolation heat. Those that do the most damage advance to the main event where winners will receive the following: first place $1,200, second $600, third $350, fourth $200, and fifth is $100.



For those who want to compete, a detailed list of the winnings, entry forms and general rules for 80’s full size derby cars, full size derby trucks, and compact derby cars can visit http://sacfair.com/demoderby.html. For specific questions contact West Coast Racing at wsracing88@gmail.com.



Pre-sale tickets can be found at sacfair.com and are at a special low price now until May 22nd. Tickets will also be sold at the gate for $15 ages 13+ and $10 for ages 4-12.



Metal Mania Demolition Derby - Friday May 24, 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.