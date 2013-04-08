50 Best of Shows Will Be Awarded During the Sacramento County Fair Entry Deadline, April 19th, 2013

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- The fabric of any county fair starts with the competitive exhibits. Who doesn't think of Jams, Jellies, Quilts and Sewing projects when you think of the annual county fair?



Sacramento County residents have the opportunity to enter over 40 types of exhibits during the annual Sacramento County Fair May 23-27, 2013 held on the grounds of Cal Expo. Entries are due April 19th by 5:00 either postmarked or online.



Keeping the Fair relevant to the community has always be important, said Pamela Fyock, CEO therefore Sacramento County Fair puts a spin on the junior still exhibit competition. Juniors have the opportunity to enter the exhibit and bring it to the Fair and have a judge discuss the project with the youth immediately. Our interactive junior judging keeps with our educational goals and it gives kids immediate feedback from an expert judge.



Whether you’re a senior, junior, Girl Scout, Boy Scout or a teacher looking to enter you school’s class project at the Sacramento County Fair, go to www.sacfair.com.



Who knows you could take home one of the 50 Best in Show awards during this year’s fair. All entrees are proudly displayed during the 5 day Fair!



Over 88,000 guests will enjoy the Sacramento County Fair May 23-27, 2013 on the grounds of Cal Expo. Close to 10,000 school children enjoy free educational school tours. Over 5,000 local residents compete for awards in the livestock and competitive exhibit programs. Kids under 12 enjoy free admission every day at the Fair. This year’s theme is Let’s Eat, Have Fun & Celebrate the Red, White, & Blue.