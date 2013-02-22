Sacramento Mortgage Professional Wins Prestigious Award Two Years in a Row!

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Mr. Makin' it Happen has done it again! Five Star Professional has picked Chris Reese, Senior Loan Officer & Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist®, of Platinum Home Lenders, Inc of Sacramento to receive the 2013 Five Star Mortgage Professional Award. Recipients of this esteemed award are profiled this month in the February issue of Sacramento Magazine.



Chris was chosen as a Five Star Mortgage Professional based on an independent survey of more than 20,000 Sacramento households as well as industry colleagues and experts. The survey asked respondents to offer the names of mortgage professionals that they worked with and to evaluate them based on overall satisfaction and whether they would highly recommend the mortgage professional to others. Recipients of the award were also required to have an active license through the California state regulating body and cannot have any record of disciplinary action.



“I am so excited to receive this honor 2 years in a row! It makes the job that I already love even more rewarding. To be recognized by not only my clients but also by other Mortgage & Title Professionals makes this award very special to me. My team and I work very hard every single day to exceed the expectations of our clients. Once again, this award validates that we are exceeding not only the expectations of our clients but also those of our colleagues and competitors, “said Mr. Reese.



The elite Five Star Award is presented to less than 2% of mortgage professionals in the area and the Sacramento-based Platinum Home Lenders, Inc. couldn't be more thrilled to have a mortgage professional of Chris’s caliber on their team.



Platinum Home Lenders, Inc. and the Reese Mortgage Team offers an incredible mortgage lending experience with the knowledge, experience, technology, and full range of loan programs and strategies to deliver the very best loan and experience to every client. Chris Reese’s award winning team ensures seamless and stress-free transactions by putting the client’s needs and goals first. As simple as it seems, this is Platinum’s recipe for success.



If you have any questions, or want more information, please contact us at (916) 502-1656 or find us at http://SacramentoHomeLoanSpecialist.com.