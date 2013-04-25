Sacramento River City Saloon Offers Free Space for Birthday Party Fun

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Historic River City Saloon in Sacramento, CA announces free space for those who want a great atmosphere for a birthday party or other event. The River City Saloon is located in the historic Old Sacramento district. The saloon is giving away free birthday party (or any kind of party) space which will include full clean-up. Guests will not be charged a cover charge, and there is no minimum purchase or payment - NADA, as they say at the River City Saloon. They want to provide a great place to get friends together and for all their guests to not have to worry about the small stuff. In most cases, River City Saloon will allow guests to bring in their own food or caterer, though they'd like everyone to know they make great sandwiches. Those interested should send the River City Saloon an email, or call them for all the details.



They want to make their space available for free for birthday party festivities, anniversaries, bachelorette parties or any kind of get together.



The saloon dates back to 1857 when it was remodeled from a typical old-west wood framed building to a brick building. Famous as one of the Sacramento area's original houses of "ill repute" owned by Johanna Heigle, the saloon passed into the ownership of Mr. Parker French who renamed the establishment Parker French's Saloon in the 1860s. The establishment became the River City Saloon in 1871.



Through prohibition the saloon survived many Sacramento authority raids by insisting they were only serving Sarsaparilla and medicinal alcohol. By the 1960s the Old Sacramento area has a reputation as one of the worst skid rows west of the Mississippi. In 2007, the saloon was remodeled to its original grandeur and returned to its original name, The River City Saloon. The beautiful flocked wall paper is almost dead-on for what donned the original place and the sawdust and peanut shells represent what was originally used in many saloons to keep the dirt down as many saloons had dirt floors.



River City Saloon wants to make their establishment a strong part of the community by offering free space for a birthday party or any kind of party. The even offer their very own locally made Sarsaparilla soda for a quarter.



