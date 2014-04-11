Sacramento Sleep Apnea Solutions Offers Alternatives to CPAP Machines

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2014 -- Sleep Apnea affects more than 18 million Americans, and obstructive sleep apnea is the most common form it takes, in which the airways are partially or wholly blocked as the throat muscles relax while asleep. Sleep apnea can have serious and life-shortening consequences, and its treatment has traditionally involved the use of a CPAP machine which regulates oxygen intake through air pressure. The problem however, is that many patients cannot tolerate wearing a CPAP mask to sleep; Sacramento Sleep Apnea Solutions offers such patients an effective and comfortable form of treatment in oral appliance therapy.



The Sacramento Sleep Apnea Solutions website offers a resource center on oral appliances and other alternatives to CPAP machines (http://www.sacramentosleepapneasolutions.com/nocpap/) which includes multimedia content including info-graphics, images and videos. The oral appliance solutions offered at the practice range from traditional sleep appliances, to the advanced orthotic solution in the DNA appliance, an appliance that treats to cure! The practice also works closely with every individual’s sleep physician to monitor treatments.



Oral appliances for sleep apnea have been found to be effective in mild and moderate cases, which account for 75% of those currently using CPAP machines, the use of which can be effectively discontinued once an appliance is introduced. Oral appliances are often covered under medical insurance policies so they sometimes can be prescribed to a patient at little or no cost.



A spokesperson for Sacramento Sleep Apnea Solutions explained, “Dr. Brian Steele is increasingly treating more and more patients diagnosed with sleep apnea through oral appliance therapy as a viable alternative to CPAP machines, allowing them to sleep in greater comfort while effectively managing their OSA. These are encouraging times for chronic snorers and sufferers of obstructive sleep apnea, who are welcome to visit the practice to find out more.”



About Sacramento Sleep Apnea Solutions

Sacramento Sleep Apnea Solutions specializes in treating patients who suffer from chronic snoring and sleep apnea. The practice offers Californians an effective and comfortable alternative to CPAP therapy with the use of dental sleep appliances. For more information please visit: http://www.sacramentosleepapneasolutions.com/