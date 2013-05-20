Sacramento Web Design Group Launches Tutorial Service

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- The Sacramento web designer provides effective solution for a full spectrum of web designing and online marketing problems. They help in designing some incredible websites using Wordpress designs and Search Engine Optimization and the projects are completed within a short span of 7 days. Every website design package that is purchased by a customer, the Sacramento web designer offers a free and detailed Wordpress tutorial on several topics to master the art of adding content to the site and taking full control of it. Wordpress is considered a favourite of several people all around the world as it provides a cost effective solution to making wonderful websites.



Along with a smashing website, the users also get their pages in the search results of giant search engines like Google within hours. There is no need to wait for weeks to direct traffic from search engines to a newly launched website. With the apt SEO services provided by the Sacramento web designer, this process can be sped up.



The Sacramento web design group also looks after active social media marketing to direct valuable traffic to the website. Social media has managed to gain an upper hand when it comes to getting important traffic and the Sacramento web designer helps their clients to get the best of the social media. They also take up a full fledged internet marketing campaign for their clients. This works wonders when it comes to increasing the visibility of the website in the pages of the search engines and thus improves the image and credibility of the company.



The Sacramento website designer packages begin with an impressive $ 750 all the way to $ 3000 with several features for different packages and a free 2 hour tutorial on how to use Wordpress effectively for all the packages. They also have several packages for Search Engine Optimization beginning at $ 99 per month.



About Sacramento Web Design Group

The founder of Sacramento Web Design Group has had vast experience in the field of technology and design. For about 15 years, he worked with Microsoft and has travelled the world for some of the largest companies. His love for Wordpress and SEO has led to the development and success of the Sacramento Web Design Group.



