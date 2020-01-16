Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Can Be Difficult to Diagnose

Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ— Because the symptoms of several lower back problems can be very similar, it takes superior training and exceptional skills to accurately diagnose someone with sacroiliac joint dysfunction.



That's why those who suffer from sharp, stabbing pain in the lower back should consult Kayal Pain & Spine Center's expert spine doctors in Glen Rock and nearby. These outstanding specialists can rule out conditions with similar symptoms, such as sciatica, bulging discs and arthritis of the hip, to provide the proper diagnosis.



Symptoms of sacroiliac (SI) joint pain include: lower back pain; groin pain;

buttocks, hip and pelvic pain; increased pain when rising from a sitting position; weakness; numbness; tingling and radiating pain in the leg or thigh.



The sacroiliac joints are located near the bottom of the spine just above the hips. They serve as shock absorbers and keep body weight evenly distributed across the pelvis. When one or both of these joints are not aligned properly, it can cause severe pain that shoots up toward the lower back and down toward the thighs.



Roughly 15 to 30 percent of chronic lower back pain cases are the result of sacroiliac joint dysfunction—pain caused by inflammation in the joints. While most people experience pain in one joint, some people feel pain in both joints.



Sacroiliac joint dysfunction is a broad term that includes the following conditions:

Osteoarthritis: This occurs during the aging process as cartilage wears down. It can affect the sacroiliac, spine and other joints.



Gout: This is the result of high levels of uric acid in the body, causing severe pain. It often targets the big toe first, but can affect the sacroiliac and other joints.



Ankylosing spondylitis: This is an inflammatory type of arthritis that causes pain in joints and vertebrae of the spine. It is a chronic condition that occurs more often in young males. In severe cases, it can cause new bone growth that fuses the joints in the spine.



Trauma: Falls, car accidents, sports-related injuries or other trauma can damage the SI joint.



Pregnancy: During pregnancy, the body produces relaxin, a hormone that makes the sacroiliac joints more elastic in preparation for childbirth. It also makes the joints less stable and increases the risk of SI joint pain.

Odd walking pattern: Some people have unusual gaits because one leg is shorter than the other or because they are favoring one leg to relieve pain. This can cause sacroiliac joint dysfunction.



The specialists at Kayal Pain & Spine Center will use their extensive training, superior skills, state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and innovative treatments to provide patients with the answers—and relief—they deserve.



About Kayal Pain & Spine Center

