Sade the Secret Princess - A Must See Family Film Featuring Black Animated Characters

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Set for release in 2014, "The Secret Princess" - a feature animation film by TransTales Entertainment, is a captivating romantic love story full of adventure, drama, music, a fantasy animal jungle and so many twists.



The film is an amazing story with simple narratives for kids and for everyone that loves family movies.



The story, uniquely told with captivating animation and dramatic narration, is about a princess named Sade who does not know that she is a princess because her parents are very poor. Those who love "Cinderella", were inspired by “Brave”, were moved by “A Little Princess” and love any kind of princess stories, should brace themselves for a very unique princess story - one like no other out there!



Here's the synopsis:



Two babies are exchanged at child birth, a boy born to a poor farmer and a girl born to the king's third wife. The king already has 5 daughters and no son. He is in the dark about the baby switch. Following the mysterious disappearance of the farmer, the wife is accused of been a witch and to escape any consequences she runs away with the baby girl. Talking animals - A parrot that witness the baby switch in the Palace spreads the word in the jungle, and all the animals plan to help the girl and her mother who live alone in the jungle and often sad about their loneliness. Along the line, the prince meets the girl, and they fall in love. He fights a wrestling match to become the one who gets to marry her. In the last few scenes, a lot of amazing twists are revealed about many characters including the princess, the prince, the farmer and her wife, the queen and the king and of course - Mr Tortoise.



“The Secret Princess” will premiere at a major film festival in 2014, but the exact one has yet to be announced. London-based TransTales Entertainment, the company behind the film, is currently in talks with a nationwide film distribution company for its theatrical release. The 3D animation film can also be seen in IMAX which really brings out the colorful African Scenery and jungle scenes throughout the film.



The Secret Princess book is now available on Amazon with the title Sade The Secret Princess



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For more information, visit ttp://www.TheSecretPrincess.com or http://www.TransTales.com