SAE and FSMA Recognized in Automation and Control Magazine

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2012 -- Automation & Control magazine recently had manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler contribute a feature article regarding the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)



According to solutions provider Systems Application Engineering (SAE), based in Houston, Texas, there are critical warehouse automation features to drive productivity and profitability According to Greg Braun, Director with Houston-based Systems Application Engineering, “Traceability at a pallet level, breaks down when residual cases are combined in a slot during replenishment or when returned product is reintroduced to the picking slot.” Unlike many other technologies, Braun's firm developed the Selector Pro System which has built-in GS1 features for capturing date code and lot information at the time of pick. Thousands of selectors pick millions of cases error-free every day. Sadly for many warehouses lacking automation solutions this is not the case. SAE developed a patented application (Selector Pro) that automates and directs picking activities throughout the warehouse. The hands-free voice guidance or wearable configuration is designed to meet the demands of various operating environments.



Braun also referenced how a major food distributor was able to reduce training from weeks to less than a day; the same organization found that picking accuracy improved 83% and an additional 6% since upgrading to Voice Guidance (a unique hybrid, multi-modal system that combines the benefits of voice direction and the wearable display to make food safety more verifiable and validated). Other SAE findings reveal a productivity increase of 16.32% and an additional 4.32% since upgrading to Voice Guidance. Other benefits included a dramatic reduction in shorts on trucks. This process improvement lean quality system continues to demonstrate an improved picking rate for one of the largest food service organizations, where the mis-pick rate improved from 1:2,500 cases to a company average of 1:22,500. Performance improved 9%-11% and training time required only a 10 minute overview class. The ROI was based on 1:5,600 mis-pick rate.



Maximizing productivity and return-on-investment (ROI) is the goal of automation solutions. Combining text-based information with revolutionary voice guided instructions for seamless hybrid applications must also include laser bar code scanning for location verification and GS1 product traceability.



SAE supports GS1 because it ensures interoperability with trading partners and allows efficient recall or tracing of raw materials origin from upstream suppliers. This business process standard describes the traceability process and defines minimum requirements for companies of all sizes across industry sectors.



About Systems Application Engineering, Inc

Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), http://www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



