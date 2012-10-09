SAE Patents Include GS1 Compliant for Item Level Traceability

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Systems Application Engineering (SAE) has developed patented Hybrid Voice Guidance Solutions. These hybrid designs harnesses each technology: voice, text, barcode scanning, and wearable printing; they are ideal for retail, wholesale and food service picking operations. The advanced technology includes the industry's first application certified GS1 compliant for item-level product traceability and a U.S. Patented technology for scanning and printing case labels at time of pick.
SAE holds many important US Patents including:
For more than forty years SAE, http://www.saesystems.com
, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.
SAE specializes in solutions that improve operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.
SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.
SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.
