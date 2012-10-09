SAE Patents Include GS1 Compliant for Item Level Traceability

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Systems Application Engineering (SAE) has developed patented Hybrid Voice Guidance Solutions. These hybrid designs harnesses each technology: voice, text, barcode scanning, and wearable printing; they are ideal for retail, wholesale and food service picking operations. The advanced technology includes the industry's first application certified GS1 compliant for item-level product traceability and a U.S. Patented technology for scanning and printing case labels at time of pick.



SAE holds many important US Patents including:





US Patent Title US Patent

Method for Object Selection 7,143,041

System for Product Selection 7,502,627

Method for Object Delivery 7,464,037

Pick-by-Line System and

Method 7,171,363

Object Loading System and

Method 7,567,905

Method for Identifying and

Verifying an Element Using

a Voice System 7,567,905

System for Object Selection,

Object Picking by Line, Object

Loading & Object Delivery

Using an Object Location

Identification Trigger 7,991,654

Method for Object Loading

and Object Delivery Using an

Object Location Identification

Trigger 7,991,655

Method for Object Delivery

Using an Object Location

Identification Trigger 7,991,656

