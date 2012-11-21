SAE Process Reporting and Data Entry Enables Reliability Centered Maintenance

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Plant managers and maintenance professionals recognize that the true cost of equipment failure extends well beyond the price of parts and labor. Decreased production, idle workers, unhappy customers and other consequences of unscheduled downtime can lead to millions of dollars in losses.



SAE Pride - Process Reporting and Data Entry - enables plants to implement Reliability-Centered Maintenance, or RCM, to reduce the risk of costly outages while increasing the efficiency and productivity of their operations.



The solution starts by automating rounds and readings, gathering more accurate plant data and virtually eliminating paperwork. It continues by providing skilled technicians with fast, direct access to equipment histories and job plans. It culminates in full wireless mobility, enabling operators and technicians to send, receive and view system data instantly, from anywhere in the plant!



Pride enables maintenance engineers, plant managers and IT professionals to make better, faster decisions about managing operations, assets and resources. The result is a competitive edge no production organization can afford to be without.



Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), http://www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.



SAE Systems

http://www.saesystems.com

Greg Braun

voice@saesystems.com

713-783-6020