SAE Proud Participant at the IFDA Distribution Solutions Conference

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) works to help foodservice distributors succeed. Members are found across North America and internationally and include leading broadline, system, and specialty distributors. IFDA's members operate more than 700 distribution facilities and represent annual sales of more than $110 billion. The IFDA Distribution Solutions Conference concluded today. The industry-wide conference included SAE who shared the latest solutions and innovations to improve operations. The workshops were designed specifically for foodservice and convenience distributors.



At the Solutions Exposition, companies discussed the latest warehousing and transportation solutions with top vendors, like SAE who supply hardware, technology, and services that make operations more profitable. According to Greg Braun, with SAE, “IFDA also fills a unique role by providing opportunities for distributors to confront common business challenges and identify new opportunities for industry-wide cooperation and growth. At this important event we were able to share the advantages of Selector Pro and the new multi-modal Voice/Text solution are ideal for retail, wholesale and food service picking operations. This technology platform enables full implementation of GS1 product traceability protocols. SAE's U.S. patented technology for scanning and printing case labels at time-of-pick is essential to traceability.”



The features include comprehensive product level traceability via barcode scanning from pick slot to customer location; hands-free, voice guidance picking for maximum productivity, as well as non-voice pick validation to combat selector’s memorization of check digits. Selector Pro also provides voice guidance to next pick and text preview of upcoming picks; also prints case labels at time-of-pick, enabling traceability across the supply chain.



Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.



SAE Systems

http://www.saesystems.com

Greg Braun

voice@saesystems.com

713-783-6020