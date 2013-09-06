Safe and Natural Holistic CKD Treatments by Healkidneydisease.com

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- A website whose mission is to provide solutions and treatments to kidney diseases has just launched a set of new programs that offer holistic CKD (chronic kidney disease) treatment. The people behind Healkidneydisease.com stress that these new programs will greatly benefit patients who are suffering from chronic kidney disease, as there now are safe remedies for improving kidney function. Furthermore, the creators of Healkidneydisease.com firmly believed that these new programs would help reverse chronic kidney disease. By far, this is good news for people with poor kidney health and for those who are suffering from chronic kidney disease. So, if you are looking for a safe and effective holistic chronic kidney treatment, make sure to check out Healkidneydisease.com’s new programs at http://www.healkidneydisease.com/.



The new solutions and programs offered by Healkidneydisease.com are all safe and natural. With these new programs, you can improve kidney function as well as reverse chronic kidney treatment without having to take synthetic drugs or undergo a costly and comprehensive medical treatment. As a matter of fact, these new solutions would eliminate the need for dialysis treatments. As sources have said, these new programs will help you learn how to reverse your impaired kidney function, and begin healing your damaged kidneys in just a few short weeks, using a detailed and scientifically proven diet. Aside from the providing scientifically proven diet, the programs also provide information on natural remedies and treatments for CKD.



Healkidneydisease.com’s new programs were designed by a nutritionists and naturopaths. These programs come from several years of studies in natural health sciences. Basically, the aim of these programs is to provide a safe and natural holistic CKD treatment. In addition to that, it was designed to eliminate the need for dialysis completely.



These programs have been tested and proven by many patients of chronic kidney disease. Mary Hall from Alameda, CA, a user of one of Healkidneydisease.com’s new programs, said “I was a bit skeptical, but I have nothing to lose. I couldn't just sit around and do nothing like my doctors suggested. They didn't want me to do anything or to take herbs or herbal remedies, but I had to try something - they just wanted me to do dialysis! This program allowed me to take control of my health. I went from Stage 4 to Stage 3 kidney disease. It was easy to do and my BUN, creatinine and anemia are all in better ranges.”



Besides Mary Hall’s testimonials, there are a lot of other positive reviews about Healkidneydisease.com’s new programs. To read these reviews and testimonials, visit their website at http://www.healkidneydisease.com/



Aside its health benefits, using these new programs from Healkidneydisease.com will help you save a great deal of money for your holistic chronic kidney disease treatment. Keep in mind that these programs do not involve any dialysis treatments and synthetic medications. With Healkidneydisease.com’s new programs, you get to treat your kidney problems safely and naturally without having to spend a fortune.



Learn more about this revolutionary program and watch a free presentation of over 7 tips to better kidney health by visiting http://www.healkidneydisease.com



Media Contact

Healthy Kidney Publishing

1 Sears Dr. Fl#3

Paramus, NJ 07652

support@healkidneydisease.com